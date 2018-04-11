Extra-large mystery cat spooking neighbors in East County

DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV) - Images of an extra-large mystery cat have opened a lot of eyes in East San Diego County community of Descanso.

Off Viejas Grade Road, a wildlife camera on the land of Allen Walker's neighbor captured the video one evening last week. It shows a large cat walking along a trail not far from homes. Bobcats are routinely filmed by the camera, but Walker says this one appeared twice as big as the typical one.

"Little afraid for my corgis, because it would be breakfast or lunch ... I was pretty shocked about its size. It's the biggest cat I've seen out here that's not a mountain lion," said Walker.

We sent the image to SDSU research scientist Megan Jennings, who has studied the local bobcat population. She confirmed the cat is in fact a bobcat - and a near-doubling in size would be highly unusual. She says any extra-large bobcat is likely a male who has stumbled onto a steady food source. Walker knows what that source is: a huge presence of rabbits in the area.