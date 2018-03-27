Experts examine whale on San Diego beach to determine cause of death

Jermaine Ong
8:47 AM, Mar 27, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Marine biologists and other experts are at Fiesta Island Tuesday morning to try to determine what caused the death of a large whale.

The gray whale was discovered by lifeguards on the shore of Blacks Beach Monday at about 11 a.m.

The dead whale was eventually towed from the Torrey Pines area to Fiesta Island, arriving at 3:30 p.m.

Officials with the National Marine Fisheries were called to Fiesta Island to perform a necropsy.

After Tuesday's examination, the whale is expected to be transported to the Miramar Landfill.

 

