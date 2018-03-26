Beached whale towed from Blacks Beach to Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego lifeguards towed the remains of a beached whale from Blacks Beach to Fiesta Island Monday, hours after two whales were spotted off Orange County.

Lifeguards found the grey whale on the shore about 11 a.m. It was towed from the Torrey Pines area to Mission Bay and arrived at 3:30 p.m.

Experts with the National Marine Fisheries will perform a necropsy to determine why the whale died.

The discovery came within an hour of a rare sighting in Seal Beach in Orange County.

Two whales appeared to be stuck in one spot between a sandbar and the shoreline, near the end of the San Gabriel River Trail.

Witnesses called California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials to check on the animals, KABC reported.



Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration told KABC that during this time of year, whales are known to stay close to the shore when migrating with their calves, keeping them safe from prey.

