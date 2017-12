FRESNO, Calif. (KGTV) - A judge ordered former Camp Pendleton Marine Everitt Jameson to be held without bail Thursday in relation to a terror plot, according to KFSN.

Jameson, 26, was arrested after an FBI report indicated he supported a Christmas Day terror attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39.

A judge ruled to detain Jameson, saying he was a threat to society, KFSN reported.

FBI agents said Jameson supported radical ISIS jihadi beliefs.

Jameson attended basic recruit training for the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendeton in 2009, the FBI said. He earned a ‘sharpshooter’ rifle qualification and a National Service Medal. Jameson was discharged for fraudulent enlistment due to an undisclosed history of asthma.

Jameson's father cited recent personal crises when trying to explain his son's arrest.