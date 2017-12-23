Father of Everitt Jameson struggles with son's terrorism arrest

(KGTV) - The father of the former Camp Pendleton Marine arrested on suspicion of a terror plot against Pier 39 in San Francisco struggled Friday with his son's arrest.

"I couldn't really believe it. I didn't understand it," Gordon Jameson said in an interview outside his Fresno home.

Jameson said friends called him at work when they heard Everitt Jameson, 26, had been arrested in an FBI sting.

RELATED: Former Marine arrested on suspicion of terror plot

The father, a devout Christian, said he and his son had talked about Everitt's Muslim faith. Jameson said Everitt went to church as a child.

Jameson insisted there were no warning signs that Everitt was planning an attack on San Francisco's tourist spot.

"You don't blow up people. You don't kill people," Jameson said.

Jameson reported troubles in his son's life including a divorce and the loss of his children to adoptive parents. "That crushed him," said Jameson.

The father said he has yet to speak with his son, who's in custody.