Ex-Disney Cruise employee sentenced for embezzling $260K from Disney

(KGTV) - A Disney cruise ship employee was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in prison for wire fraud in an effort to embezzle the Walt Disney Company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Renan Dias Da Rocha Gomes, 32, who worked aboard the Disney Wonder cruise ship, admitted to accessing an online payment system while working as a merchandise host in stores aboard the ship.

Gomes said he made about $260,000 in unauthorized charges to Disney's bank account and loaded the money onto Disney gift cards.

RELATED: Ex-Disney Cruise worker accused of embezzling over $275K from Disney

While investigating Gomes' cabin on the cruise ship, officials said they found 217 gift cards, a stolen watch, and $1,240 in cash. He also admitted to spending about $37,700 of the embezzled funds by taking his family on a Disney World vacation, spending thousands on lodging, food, drinks, entertainment, and merchandise.

Gomes was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 27, 2017. He will have to pay Walt Disney restitution in the amount he stole and forfeit the watch and cash seized upon his arrest, officials said.

Gomes, a Brazilian national, was working on the ship with a temporary visa. Due to the conviction, his visa was canceled and he will be deported back to Brazil at the end of his sentence.