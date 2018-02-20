Escondido residents wake up to dozens of slashed tires

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Neighbors in an Escondido neighborhood are worried after they say dozens of tires were slashed overnight Saturday.

The incidents reportedly happened on 4th Avenue and 2nd Avenue between Date and Elm Streets.

Residents on 4th Avenue reported waking up Sunday morning to find that at least 11 vehicles had their tires slashed.

Similarly, residents on 2nd avenue reported that nearly 30 vehicles had slashed tires.

Police said they have been made aware of the incidents but it’s unclear if they have a suspect or will be investigating.

Imagine waking up and finding your tires slashed, then finding out it happened to DOZENS more on your block. It happened in Escondido. Watch on @10News at 6 to hear what police are doing to find whoever is responsible. pic.twitter.com/l98EPz4OBL — Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) February 19, 2018

Watch 10News at 6 for more details from Laura Acvedo.