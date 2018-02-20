Escondido residents wake up to dozens of slashed tires

Zac Self
2:55 PM, Feb 19, 2018
7 mins ago

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Neighbors in an Escondido neighborhood are worried after they say dozens of tires were slashed overnight Saturday.

The incidents reportedly happened on 4th Avenue and 2nd Avenue between Date and Elm Streets.

Residents on 4th Avenue reported waking up Sunday morning to find that at least 11 vehicles had their tires slashed.

Similarly, residents on 2nd avenue reported that nearly 30 vehicles had slashed tires.

Police said they have been made aware of the incidents but it’s unclear if they have a suspect or will be investigating.

Watch 10News at 6 for more details from Laura Acvedo.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top