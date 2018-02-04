Escondido police searching for missing teenagers last seen at mall

Mark Saunders
1:27 PM, Feb 4, 2018
47 mins ago

Blake Jeffrey Derecki

Credit: Escondido Police Department
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Escondido Police are asking the public for helping in locating two missing at-risk teenagers, one of which has autism.

Blake Jeffery Derecki, 15, and Destiny Bearer, 17, were last seen at Westfield North County in Escondido Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., police said.

Derecki has autism and police believe he is in the company of Bearer. Both teens are considered "at-risk."

Police describe Derecki as a Caucasian male, about 5-foot 10-inches tall, and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the word "EASE" in white lettering on the front, black pants, and gray shoes.

Bearer is described as a Caucasian female, about 5-foot 9-inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information of either teenager's whereabouts is asked to dial 911,

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top