Escondido police searching for missing teenagers last seen at mall

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Escondido Police are asking the public for helping in locating two missing at-risk teenagers, one of which has autism.

Blake Jeffery Derecki, 15, and Destiny Bearer, 17, were last seen at Westfield North County in Escondido Saturday at about 5:30 p.m., police said.

Derecki has autism and police believe he is in the company of Bearer. Both teens are considered "at-risk."

Police describe Derecki as a Caucasian male, about 5-foot 10-inches tall, and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the word "EASE" in white lettering on the front, black pants, and gray shoes.

Bearer is described as a Caucasian female, about 5-foot 9-inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information of either teenager's whereabouts is asked to dial 911,