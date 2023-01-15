Watch Now
Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash

Posted at 11:07 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 02:07:47-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening.

Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. Police ruled out alcohol and drugs as a factor in this crash.

If you have information for EPD regarding this crash, reach out to one of the investigators at 760-839-4423.

