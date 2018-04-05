Escondido City Council voting on sanctuary policy lawsuit

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- City leaders in Escondido are holding a vote Wednesday night on whether to join the federal lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws.

Immigrant communities in Escondido believe their leaders are out of touch. "What's being discussed inside chambers is not representative of the values in my community,” said Lilian Serrano.

Escondido’s Mayor Sam Abed on the other hand believes coordination with local authorities and ICE is critical to keeping Escondido safe. He believes that California’s sanctuary laws place citizens in danger.

"I am proud immigrant who came to U.S. and I believe in the rule of law. My number one goal is to make Escondido a safe city,” said Abed.

The meeting is expected to last well into Wednesday night.