Entrepreneurs from San Diego to compete on Shark Tank

Zac Self
1:56 PM, Jan 14, 2018

SHARK TANK – “Episode 908” – Entrepreneurs from San Diego, California, inform the Sharks on what every man with long hair needs to know and have in their life, on “Shark Tank,” SUNDAY, JAN. 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eddy Chen) LINDSAY BARTO, CHRIS HEALY (THE LONGHAIRS)

Shark Tank

Tonight on Shark Tank the two founders of a San Diego grooming brand, The Longhairs, will pitch their business.

The Longhairs is a lifestyle grooming brand that sells “Hair Ties For Guys” along with other products for men with long hair.

The business also donates $1 from every sale to charity. The Longhairs also publish hair tips and tactics.

Find out if The Longhairs win over the judges on Shark Tank tonight at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top