Entrepreneurs from San Diego to compete on Shark Tank

Tonight on Shark Tank the two founders of a San Diego grooming brand, The Longhairs, will pitch their business.

The Longhairs is a lifestyle grooming brand that sells “Hair Ties For Guys” along with other products for men with long hair.

The business also donates $1 from every sale to charity. The Longhairs also publish hair tips and tactics.

Find out if The Longhairs win over the judges on Shark Tank tonight at 9 p.m.