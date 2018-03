MIAMI -- New information shows that an engineer called two days before a Miami pedestrian bridge collapsed to report cracking at one end of the span, according to the Associated Press.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the engineer left a voicemail two days prior to the collapse.

The agency says the voicemail left on a landline wasn’t heard by a state DOT employee until Friday.

A transcript of the voicemail released Friday shows that Denney Pate said, "but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective.”

The bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, killing six people. Authorities are still removing the debris in search of more victims.

