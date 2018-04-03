Encinitas gas station dropping price to $1.99 per gallon for limited time

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A North County gas station is dropping its prices Tuesday for a limited time as part of the continuing effort to repeal California’s gas tax.



The Mobil gas station at 310 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas will have gas for $1.99 per gallon from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.



An hour before the cheap gas becomes available for customers, supporters of the gas tax repeal effort will hold a rally and speak on the initiative.



Former San Diego City Councilman and current Reform California chairman Carl DeMaio, who is leading the gas tax repeal effort, said, "If you eliminate the massive taxes and fees imposed by the politicians on California's gas, filling up for $1.99 should happen every day. We encourage voters to fill up not only their tanks -- but help us fill up the signature blocks on the Gas Tax Repeal Petitions that we will have onsite.”







As customers fill up on the $1.99 gas, initiative supporters will gather signatures for the repeal petition. Tuesday’s event will the last before signatures will be submitted to state officials.



Supporters say the campaign to repeal the tax has collected 680,000 signatures, which is more than the 584,000 signatures needed for the petition.



Reform California published the following notes regarding the gas tax increase:

-- On Nov 1, 2017, Californians became subject to an additional tax of 12.5 cents more per gallon (20 cents more for diesel)

-- Estimates suggest it will cost $700 or more per family, per year

-- The tax also hits business owners who rely on transporting goods, raising the cost of everything from apples to Zinfindel

-- Auto registration fees will increase as much as $175 a year - striking the wallets of hard-working families across the state

-- The tax revenue goes into the state's General Fund, meaning there's zero guarantee the money will be used to actually fund the transportation "fixes" they claim will happen

-- More than 45 events have been held across the state to continue to grow the public awareness of the effort