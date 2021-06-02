Watch
Elderly man hit, killed by electric scooter in suspected DUI crash in Los Angeles

Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 09:06:35-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles police say an elderly man died after being struck by a rented electric scooter piloted by a suspected drunken driver who had a passenger on board.

Officials say the crash occurred Saturday night on a sidewalk along Lincoln Boulevard in the Venice neighborhood. ABC 7 reports the victim died at the scene. The coroner’s office didn’t immediately identify him.

The man driving the scooter and a woman on the back suffered minor injuries. Police say the driver remained at scene and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

