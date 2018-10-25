El Cajon residents forced to shelter in place due to gas leak

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents were asked to shelter in place in an East County neighborhood due to a gas leak Thursday.

The leak was reported at Mollison Ave. and Pear St. just before 12 p.m., according to Heartland Fire Rescue.

Officials said the leak was coming from a home's natural gas line and crews would dig under the street to plug the break.

Two homes were evacuated. Other nearby residents in the area were also asked to shelter in place and not to run their vehicles as crews worked to fix the break.

Mollison Ave. was closed from Greenfield Dr. to Bradley Ave. El Cajon Police and SDG&E crews were also on scene.

