El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells to run for Rep. Duncan Hunter's 50th Congressional seat

(KGTV) - El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is expected to announce his intention to run for Rep. Duncan Hunter's 50th Congressional District seat.



Wells, a Republican, served on the El Cajon City Council from 2008 until 2013, when he was elected mayor of the city.



Wells' announcement comes as Hunter is being investigated amid accusations he misused campaign funds. According to a Politico report, Hunter is also accused of having relationships with women on Capitol Hill and abusing alcohol on the job.



