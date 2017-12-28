EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – An El Cajon couple held off a man determined on breaking into their home Christmas morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Pepper Villa Estate mobile home park.

James and Colleen Wall say their dog woke them up when someone broke their front gate and was trying to get in through the door. That's when they saw the shadow of the man move around their house towards their backdoor.

“He was tearing at the security screen door, banging on it and kicking it. He was yelling he was going to kill us,” Colleen said.

Colleen called police while James stood guard at the back door with his gun.

“Jimmy took his gun and put it through the blinds at the glass and showed it to the guys face,” she said, but it only made him more violent and vicious.

“I honestly thought I was going to shoot him,” James said.

“It was like the worst, scariest movie you’ve ever watched but it was like you in that movie,” his wife said.

Deputies arrived in time to take down the man.

“They tackled him and arrested and threw him in the car,” she said. Deputies say he didn't have a weapon, but Colleen was sure he was there to hurt them.

“I don’t know why,” she said. “I ask myself that. And the police said my house was the only house that had Christmas lights on that were just spectacular, and it was maybe just like a bug attracted to it.”

Deputies have not released the suspect’s name. He will be arraigned Thursday afternoon. He is facing charges of vandalism, making terrorizing threats and resisting officers.