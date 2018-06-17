El Cajon businesses evacuated due to carbon monoxide, employee hospitalized

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- One employee was hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide caused the early-morning evacuation of several El Cajon businesses.

Firefighters say the incident happened at a Starbucks and Golden Bagel on the 2700 block of Fletcher Parkway around 8 a.m.

Crews were alerted to the carbon monoxide after several different alarms went off.

The Starbucks employee was hospitalized after the evacuation due to shortness of breath, though fire officials couldn’t confirm whether or not the hospitalization was due to the carbon monoxide.

The businesses were ventilated and have since reopened.

After investigating, firefighters say it appears that an exhaust fan above a boiler had been turned off at the bagel shop, allowing the gas to collect and spread.