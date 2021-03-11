Menu

Effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom surpasses 2 million signatures

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:11:02-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Organizers say they've gathered more than 2 million signatures in the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to the “Recall Gavin 2020” campaign, 2,060,000 signatures have been gathered. Backers initially aimed to gather 2 million signatures.

Supporters say more than 1,800,000 signatures have been “pre-verified internally through an outside third party vendor.”

A total of 1.8 million signatures have been turned in to 58 county registrar of voter offices.

1,497,000 valid signatures are needed to force a special election.

“The People of California are speaking loud and clear. We have cleared another milestone. Politics as usual in California are over as we know it to be,” said Orrin Heatlie, Chairman of The California Patriot Coalition, RecallGavin2020 Committee.

The announcement comes on the heels of Newsom’s State of the State address Tuesday night in which he appeared to take a swipe at the recall.

“So to the California critics, who are promoting partisan power grabs and outdated prejudices, and rejecting everything that makes California great, we say this: we will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again," Newsom said during the speech.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
