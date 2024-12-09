Syrians in San Diego celebrate a new beginning

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV)—On Sunday, local Syrians celebrated a new beginning of 'Freedom' for their country.

After 50 years of authoritarian rule in Syria, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced President Bashar-Al-Assad fled Syria and gave instructions to peacefully transfer.

Assad fled Damascus as Syrian rebels, who are looking to start a new government, took over the capital.

This news was met with celebration at a Syrian restaurant in El Cajon called Mal Al Sham, The Taste of Damascus.

From the patio to the kitchen, Syrians were beaming with joy, having woken up to news on a day they never thought would come.

Celebrating the news over food and dance, Syrians like Husam said it's the end of an oppressive era in their country.

"Finally, after 13 years, eight months, 23 days exactly, we got our freedom against the Al Assad regime," Husam said. "I think of my family and freedom for all Syria."

Hussein Ahmed, who owns Mal Al Sham with his brothers, celebrated with his staff, customers, and family. Ahmed is a refugee from Damascus.

Ahmed's parents joined the celebration Sunday, with his mother throwing candy as a sign of how 'sweet' Sunday's news is, and his dad joining the Dabka dance.

"Today, I am happy for all the people, Arabic people, Syrian people, for all the world," Ahmed said.

Another Syrian refugee from Damascus celebrating Sunday with family was Fadi Kallas.

"My heart is dancing this day is finally here," Kallas said. "Our beloved Syria is free now."

Kallas sits with his sister and mother and they share about how they used to live in fear, like someone was watching them 24/7.

"We had no choice other than to flee Syria," Kallas said. "Now, it's a new day for Syria."

Kallas hasn't been back to Syria since 2011, but now he believes that can change because Sunday's news means that Syrians can finally visit their home country once again.