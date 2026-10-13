One in custody after reported assault, barricade situation in the La Presa area of Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — One person is in custody after a reported assault and barricade situation in the La Presa area of Spring Valley overnight.

According to initial information, law enforcement was called to the 900 block of Sacramento Avenue just after midnight Tuesday, where an assault with a deadly weapon was reported.

The suspect, who was believed to be armed, was then barricaded inside a room.

A SWAT team was called in to resolve the situation, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

There were no immediate details on how the victim was injured or the extent of any injuries.