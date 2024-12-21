Santa's Treehouse helps families in need during holiday season

JAMUL - A place where you can make holiday memories has been giving back to families in need for almost a decade.

It's in Jamul, tucked in between the mountains. It's where Santa's Treehouse is and for more than eight years, people from throughout the country have come here to take pictures with Santa, and others, like the Grinch.

"There's so much to see and walk around and explore," said Dan Pett, who's here with his family. "I love that the photoshoot has a picturesque background. The mountains make it very pretty."

The Pett Family is taking pictures and what they paid for to enjoy the festivities will go back to families in need.

"The money that we charge for the photos here and to visit with Santa, a portion of that goes to giving back to families in need at Christmastime to provide them with Christmas presents, a Christmas dinner," said Ryan Powers, the photographer.

The treehouse site is like Santa's workshop, too. Workers are wrapping up presents for those families. This year, Santa's Treehouse has adopted more than 20 families to help.

The Petts said they're grateful that the fun they have today goes to an even bigger cause.

"If we get to have an opportunity to go visit Santa and it contributes to those families, then it's a win win for us," said Ann Pett.

If you'd like to get your photo taken at Santa's Treehouse, you can do that by making an appointment with Santa's Treehouse. Click here for more information.