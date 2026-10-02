Thousands without power in Ramona area ahead of triple-digit heat Friday

RAMONA, Calif. — Thousands of utility customers in the Ramona area are without power Friday morning due to an unplanned outage.

According to the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map, more than 2,800 customers are without power as of 6 a.m., though the cause of the outage is "unknown and still under investigation."

This is not related to Public Safety Power Shutoffs, though the Ramona area is among the areas that may also be impacted by possible shutoffs.

RELATED: SDG&E prepares for prolonged heat wave and increased energy demand

There are no current Public Safety Power Shutoffs, according to SDG&E around 6 a.m. However, from 5 a.m. on Oct. 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5, SDG&E says Public Safety Power Shutoffs may impact up to 35,000 customers.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the coast and valleys from 10 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Thursday, which may be extended as above-normal temperatures are expected to last into mid-October.