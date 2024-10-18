Neighbor expresses concern living on busy road in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — Willows Road is a popular route to Viejas Casino or the outlets, but residents say it's becoming a problem.

“I'm unhappy with it," says Kathleen McGee. "I'm really unhappy with it, and I don't know what to do. ”

McGee has put out bright orange cones and signs in front of her home on Willows Road, cautioning drivers just steps away from her front door to slow down.

"The traffic is unbelievable," McGee said.

The speed limit on the road is pretty clear, with two signs showing "45 mph" and a speed limit checker for drivers. But Kathleen doesn’t think it’s clear enough.

"Most of them you can stand, and you can sit here during the day and pew, they're gone," she says. "I've seen them do at least 60-80 miles an hour; they just fly by."

McGee has lived on this busy road for eight years and says it is becoming more dangerous as it gets busier.

"We've lived here for quite a few years, and it's just gotten increasingly worse as time has gone by when I pull into my driveway," she explains. "It's not regulated very well. And as you can hear, it's nonstop -- it's like being on the freeway."

It's a daily issue for her, even when she just wants to check her mailbox, located across the street, around her other neighbors' mailboxes.

"I walk down there to get the mail, and it’s a hazard," McGee said. "You can't just walk across the road, and if you do, you have to be really cautious.”

According to the California Highway Patrol, nearly a dozen accidents were reported on the four-mile stretch of Willows Road in the last year, four of which injured people.

But McGee wants a change, whether it be a lower speed limit or more flashing signs.

“Something that would make people be aware that you are going through a neighborhood and be a little more cautious," she said.

