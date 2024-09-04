East County schools pivot schedules to keep students cool at school

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday.

At W.D. Hall Elementary School in the Cajon Valley Union School District, students were seen dressed for the heat in t-shirts, shorts, dresses and more.

Principal Julie McClintok said many teachers plan to keep students inside, so they're safe from these dangerous temperatures.

To beat the heat, P.E. classes and recesses were taken earlier in the morning before temperatures climbed toward 90 degrees.

Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro said that in anticipation of weeks like this one, the district had new AC units installed in every classroom at every school.

"School is actually the safest place for kids during extreme weather because of the self-contained buildings," Miyashiro said. "We have air conditioning, WiFi, food, and shelter."

Principal Julie McClintock said many students were coming off three-day weekends out in the heat.

"We're just staying mindful and making sure that this week is a time to relax, cool down, and stay really hydrated," McClintock said.

The neighboring school district, La Mesa-Spring Valley, also had one of its schools implement its weekly heat plan.

Fletcher Hills Elementary School emailed parents to ask them to pack extra water for their kids, dress them in comfortable clothes for the heat, and inform them that P.E. classes and recess sessions would be inside.