Cajon Valley School Teacher nominated for 'America's Favorite Teacher' Award

A Cajon Valley School District teacher has been nominated for the Reader's Digest "America's Favorite Teacher" award.

The annual competition honors exceptional teachers across the country for the impact they're making on their students.

One Cajon Valley Middle School P.E. coach is in the running.

Wisam Patros is that P.E. coach who's being recognized for changing his students' lives at the same middle school he once attended.

On any given day of the week, Patros juggles nearly a hundred students in back-to-back classes, but he said it's his favorite part of the job.

"I love interacting with my students, " Patros said. "I went to school here, I'm a product of this school district, and I know these students."

Patros has been with Cajon Valley Middle School for eleven years and initially started out teaching math and science courses.

Patros said when news broke of his former P.E. coach's position opening up, he decided to give it a shot.

"It was the best decision I could have made," Patros said.

From the classroom to the courts, Patros has earned a reputation for making students like Samara Alexis feel empowered to reach their potential.

Samara Alexis, a Cajon Valley Middle School student, said Coach Patros really helped develop her skills in all sports, especially her two favorites: flag football and volleyball.

"He's always so fun and always plays with the students," Alexis said. "He treats everyone well and equally and doesn't have favorites at all."

Patros said one of Cajon Valley Middle School's largest demographics is Middle Eastern students and said his similar upbringing has helped him develop a special connection with his students.

"Being Chaldean, I can reach both Muslim and Catholic students, and I can understand those same cultural values," Patros said. "I feel that sense of responsibility to take care of them."

Principal David Geck echoed the same sentiment and said that many times when he asked students who their "trusted teacher was," Geck said often times the answer was "Mr. Patros."

"He just has a knack and a magic for getting kids to open up and to let us know how we can best support them," Geck said. "That man changes lives."

These are many of the reasons why Patros is up for Reader's Digest's "America's Favorite Teacher" award.

On Thursday, hundreds of teachers are up for the title, and the competition will narrow down to the 'Top 20'.

If Patros wins, he could win a feature in Reader's Digest, a vacation package, plus $25- thousand dollars.

Patros said he would mainly like to invest that money back into the school's math, science, and P.E. equipment.

However, more importantly, Patros said he hopes to win the title to put Cajon Valley Middle School 'on the map'.

"I would love to put Cajon Valley on the map, so please help us be the first Cajon Valley School District teacher to win this and show America this is the best district to be in," Patros said.

Voting is still open to anyone for free.

To vote for Patros, click here.