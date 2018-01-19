East County residents help detectives identify tip jar theft suspect

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego Sheriff’s Department arrested Thursday a Ramona man wanted for stealing tip jars this week at six Poway businesses.

Kenneth McDaniel distracted employees and walked out of businesses with the tip jars on Jan. 13 and 16, according to investigators.

Greens Please, a restaurant on Poway Rd., created a Facebook post with surveillance video of a theft. The post was shared by community members, including some who identified the man in the video as Kenneth McDaniel.

Investigators arrested McDaniel on suspicion of commercial burglary Thursday at his home in Ramona.

Deputies want any other businesses that may be victims of a tip jar theft to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.