SONORA (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 shook Sonora, Mexico Friday morning.

The earthquake was reported nearly 10 miles south-southwest of Plutarco Elías Calles (La Y Griega), Mexico around 11:26 a.m.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was reported at a depth of 10 miles.

No reports of damage have surfaced at this time.

This comes two days after a previous earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 jolted Baja California.