4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes north of El Centro

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake and several other shakeups were felt in Imperial Valley on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened near Niland at 12:09 a.m. and was centered just east of the Salton Sea and 35 miles north of El Centro, according to the USGS.

It had a depth of just over four and was followed by several aftershocks that were recorded between 3.1- and 4.3-magnitude.

According to the USGS map, the quake was felt in El Centro and Mexicali, which is located along the U.S. and Mexico border. No damages were reported.

The Valley has been dealing with small earthquakes over the last few days, with a swarm near Heber on Thursday.

