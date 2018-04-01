Dryer catches fire at Oceanside vacation rental, displacing 16 people

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A family of out-of-state vacationers was displaced after a dryer in the home they were renting caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the home, located on the 1000 block of South Pacific Street, shortly after midnight Sunday.

After arriving, firefighters discovered that a clothes dryer near a downstairs bedroom of the home was on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but not before a woman in her 60s suffered smoke inhalation.

Crews say seven adults and none children staying in the two-unit home were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters from Camp Pendleton, Vista and Carlsbad assisted. No one was injured.