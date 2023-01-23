Drunk driver hits pedestrian in Pacific Beach, SDPD says

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a 60-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence in Pacific Beach after he hit a pedestrian.

Sgt. Robert McDonald from SDPD's Traffic Division says the crash happened at 6:35 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old man was crossing the street in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Thomas Avenue when the car hit him, according to McDonald.

SDPD says the pedestrian was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla to receive treatment for a broken leg and head trauma. The man was conscious and alert when first responders took him to the hospital; however, it is unclear what his current condition is because of the head trauma.

An ABC 10News reporter noticed a large police presence at the intersection where the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.



