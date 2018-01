SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman was killed early Tuesday morning after her car was struck by a Border Patrol vehicle in a Chula Vista intersection.



The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hunte Parkway and Otay Lakes Road, according to authorities.



Authorities said a Border Patrol SUV traveling east on Otay Lakes Road T-boned a car going southbound on Hunte Parkway, causing it to flip.



Emergency responders performed CPR on the female driver for more than 30 minutes and then rushed her to the hospital. 10News learned the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.



One Border Patrol agent suffered minor injuries.



There is no immediate word on the cause of the crash.