Dreamers in limbo as lawmakers vote to end government shutdown

(KGTV and Wire Services) - Dreamers remain in limbo Monday, in light of an end to the government shutdown approaching without a solution for the DACA program.

Senate Democrats largely joined Republicans to vote for a government funding proposal through February 8 in exchange for a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to turn to the DACA program in the coming weeks.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders read a short statement from President Trump after the Senate passed stopgap legislation.

"I am pleased Democrats in Congress have come to their senses and are now willing to fund our great military, border patrol, first responders and insurance for vulnerable children." "As I have said once the government is funded my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration. We'll make a long-term deal on immigration if it is good for the country."

Permits for DACA, which gives protected status to children who were brought to the U.S. by undocumented immigrants, were granted before President Trump canceled the program last fall. The permits begin to expire in early March.

A group of Democrats, some of them 2020 presidential hopefuls, maintained their opposition to the bill. Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Cory Booker of New Jersey voted no, as did Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Sen. Feinstein said she wasn’t persuaded by McConnell’s assurances and did not know how a proposal to protect more 700,000 young immigrants would fare in the house.

McConnell said he hoped to reach bipartisan solutions on key issues, including immigration, by Feb. 8.

