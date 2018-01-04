Dozens of flights in and out of San Diego delayed, canceled

Fair
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Dozens of flights in and out of San Diego were delayed or canceled Thursday afternoon due to winter weather on the east coast.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, a total of 39 flights at San Diego International Airport were delayed.
28 flights were also canceled as a fierce bout of winter weather crippled portions of the east coast.
Two flights from New York, one from Boston and four flights to Newark and New York were all among those canceled Thursday.
The flights in and out of San Diego canceled or delayed joined the thousands of canceled flights throughout the U.S.
Forecasters said states in the Northeast can expect hurricane-force wind gusts and blinding snow.
