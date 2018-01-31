Downtown San Diego event offering vaccines, health screenings for homeless

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Services including flu shots, haircuts and dental exams will be offered to the homeless Wednesday as part of the 12th Project Homeless Connect event in downtown San Diego.

The event, coordinated by the San Diego Housing Commission, will also offer health screenings, Hepatitis A vaccinations, legal assistance, pet care and mental health referrals.

SDHC staff will be on hand to assist participants, and officials with the Regional Task Force on the Homeless will assist people with an assessment on housing options.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Golden Hall at San Diego Community Concourse, 202 C. St.

