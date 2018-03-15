Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, has filed for divorce, according to the Associated Press.

Public court records filed Thursday show that Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from Trump Jr.

The couple was married in 2005 and have five children together.

According to AP, the Trump organization hasn’t responded to an emailed request for comment.

Just last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to Trump Jr. that contained an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution.

The substance turned out to be nonhazardous and a Massachusetts man was later charged with sending the letter.