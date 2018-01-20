Dogs on the loose kill seven puppies in East San Diego County neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three dogs escaped from a Lomita property Saturday and killed seven puppies.

The three dogs, identified as pit bulls, got loose in the 7700 block of Jamacha Road before 11 a.m., San Diego Police confirmed. During that time on the loose, police said the dogs fatally attacked seven puppies.

It's not clear if the dogs lived in the same home or where the dogs' owner was at the time of the attack.

The three dogs have since been contained, police said. Animal control service officials have been called to pick up the dogs.

No further information was immediately released.

