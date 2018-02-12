Dog rescued after hour-long effort

CORONADO, Calif. -- A dog was rescued after an hour-long rescue effort on Coronado.

A witness says she was walking at dog beach when she noticed a man swimming out into the ocean to rescue a woman’s dog that was carried out to sea by undertow.

The witness then reported seeing a lifeguard swim out and try to place the frightened dog onto a stretcher.

After roughly 20 minutes, a jet ski went out into the water to bring the lifeguard to shore.

A crowd watching from the shore seemed to think the dog wasn’t able to be rescued because it had been out in the water for more than an hour.

But just as all hope seemed lost, the jet ski pulled onto the shore with the dog hanging onto the back.

Video captured from the scene shows the dog walking away with its owner.