Disney announces return of half marathons in Anaheim, Orlando

Posted at 8:05 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:05:50-05

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - For the first time in seven years, Disneyland will offer a half marathon at the Anaheim theme park next year, Disney officials announced.

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will return to Disneyland in January 2024. It is the first such race at the theme park since 2017.

Registration begins mid-February for the Jan. 11-14, 2024, "runDisney Race." The event will feature 5K and 10K races.

The company will also offer races at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in November of this year and January, February and April of next year.

More information on the races can be found at RunDisney.com

