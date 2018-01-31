Dialogue continues over Helix High takedown

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Students at Helix High School met with school officials on Tuesday looking for ways to move forward from a controversial video that surfaced last week.

The video shows a La Mesa Police officer, slamming a female student to the ground. The student was already in handcuffs.

Parents and students first met at a community forum on Monday night. That meeting was followed by a closed debrief on campus this afternoon.

The students and staff agreed to create an ongoing Taskforce that will include more public forums and outlets for expression so people can share their opinions.

The goal is to improve relationships with students and police and staff.

The students say they are hopeful. Especially after an apology from the police chief for shutting the police department doors on protestors who were there to speak out about the video.

Students also plan on attending a town hall Tuesday night at the La Mesa Arts Academy.