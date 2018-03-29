Detectives searching for more victims of suspected Universal Studios flasher

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Detectives in Los Angeles are searching for more victims after they say a man exposed himself to a woman and juveniles at Universal Studios.

Hershel Korngut, 34, was arrested after detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say he exposed himself to a woman on the Universal CityWalk on January 1.

Korngut was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, cited and released. Throughout their investigation, detectives found several other juvenile victims and, after searching Korngut’s home, found evidence of child pornography.

Authorities say additional charges, including possession of child pornography, lewd and lascivious acts upon a child and sexual battery will be brought before a judge at Korngut’s upcoming court appearance.

Detectives added that Korngut was employed at a hearing care facility and mentored at a youth organization in Los Angeles.

Detectives are asking that any additional victims come forward by calling the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office at 818-622-9600 or providing an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.