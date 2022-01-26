Watch
News

Actions

Deputy shoots man who fired gun from LA area rooftop

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:29:36-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER