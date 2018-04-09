Deputies searching for man who groped 14-year-old girl at Vista Panda Express

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect they say groped a 14-year-old girl at a Vista restaurant.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a man walked into the Panda Express on Main Street in Vista and grabbed a 14-year-old on the buttocks on March 21.

The department says the man then left the restaurant driving a black sedan.

The suspect is described a black man between 35 to 45-years-old who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.