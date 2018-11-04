Deputies searching for at-risk missing Poway man

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for at at-risk missing man they say vanished from Poway Saturday night.

According to the department, 84-year-old Orlando H. Lugo was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Lugo lives on the 13000 block of Carriage Road in Poway and suffers from memory loss.

He has previously walked from Poway to Mira Mesa and Escondido. Lugo was last seen on foot wearing a blue zip-up sweater with a yellow stripe, navy blue pants and a tan hat with a Harley Davidson logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.