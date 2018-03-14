SAN MARCOS (KGTV) - A report of a man shooting his wife at their North San Diego County home Tuesday may have been a swatting call, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies said.

Deputies got a call indicating a man had opened fire on his wife at a home in the 1400 block of Clearview Way near San Elijo Park in San Marcos about 2:30 p.m.

Investigators surrounded the home, breaking down the door with guns drawn. They found the man unarmed on the balcony. No victim was in the home.

The man’s wife later arrived at the scene, unaware of the situation.

The call made to deputies was traced back to a doctor’s office in Michigan, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies confirmed the call was a hoax.

Swatting is the practice of making a hoax call about a crime to draw law enforcement officers to a specific location.

The San Marcos man said he had been playing an online game when the incident happened.

This story has been updated from the initial Sheriff's Department report that a woman had been shot at the home.