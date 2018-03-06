DeMaio pulls paperwork to run for Duncan Hunter's Congress seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio pulled nomination papers Monday indicating he may run for the East County congressional seat currently held by Rep. Duncan Hunter.

DeMaio must file the paperwork with the necessary signatures for the 50th district race by Friday, according to his campaign.

He issued a statement:

“I appreciate all the San Diegans who have reached out to me to encourage me to run for Congress. If we want better results from government, we must first start by fixing Congress and holding them accountable when they violate the public’s trust.”

DeMaio, a Republican, currently hosts a show on NewsRadio 600 KOGO.

Hunter is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice on claims of misusing campaign funds.

