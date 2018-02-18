D.C. Daily: Trump takes aim at FBI over handling of tip about Florida shooter

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Late Saturday, President Trump criticized the FBI for missing signals about the Florida school shooter.

According to CNN, the FBI said it failed to act on information regarding Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 people at his former high school in Parkland.

Trump described the failure as “very sad” in a tweet around 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

Government should not limit 'free speech'

(ABC) -- A former Homeland Security secretary said that the fight against Russian election meddling should put internet companies rather than the government in charge of regulating content on social media.

Jeh Johnson, who headed the Department of Homeland Security in President Barack Obama’s second term, told ABC News' "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday that he is concerned about government security agencies getting involved in "regulating free speech."

“When it comes to Facebook and social media and speech that appears on social media, I think that the security agencies of our government need to be very careful in trying to delve into this whole topic,” Johnson said.

He said the onus should be on internet service providers to guard against the use of fake social media accounts or other means for trying to interfere in U.S. elections or politics.

Trump visits Florida hospital, sheriff's office after Parkland shooting

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, aiming to honor the victims of Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, visited Broward Health North Hospital on Friday, the hospital where many of the victims were treated.

After the hospital visit, the Trumps traveled to the nearby Broward County Sheriff's Department headquarters and heralded the law enforcement officials who responded to the shooting.

"What a great job you've done, and we appreciate it very much," Trump said.

"Everybody is talking about it." He added: "I hope you are getting the credit for it because believe me, you deserve it. The job you have done is unparalleled."

