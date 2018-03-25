D.C. Daily: $1.6B boost in border spending a 'down payment' on border wall, Trump says

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) -- President Trump on Twitter Sunday morning called the $1.6 billion boost in spending on border security a “down payment” on building and fixing the border wall.

Trump also used Twitter to blast Democrats for what he says is their abandonment of DACA saying, “…remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)!”

“Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come - and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not),” said Trump.

Trump also used his preferred method of communication with the public to talk about military spending.

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

U.S. charges 9 Iranians in massive hacking scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced criminal charges and sanctions Friday against Iranians accused in a hacking scheme to pilfer sensitive information from hundreds of universities, private companies and American government agencies.

The nine defendants, accused of working at the behest of the Iranian government-tied Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, hacked the computer systems of about 320 universities in the United States and abroad to steal expensive science and engineering research that was then used by the government or sold for profit, prosecutors said.

The hackers also are accused of breaking into the networks of government organizations, such as the Department of Labor, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the United Nations, and private sector entities including technology companies and law and consulting firms.

Sen. Marco Rubio gets pushback for comments on March for Our Lives

(ABC) -- As hundreds of thousands of people rallied in support of gun reform on Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said a march “in favor of a gun ban” would not solve the nation's gun violence problem.

“I respect their views and recognize that many Americans support certain gun bans,” Rubio said in a statement. “However, many other Americans do not support a gun ban. They too want to prevent mass shootings, but view banning guns as an infringement on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens that ultimately will not prevent these tragedies.”

His statement, released just before the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., ended, immediately attracted a flood of criticism on social media, especially for his characterization of the march as a demand for a “gun ban.”

