Daylight Saving Time hits San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend, remember to set your clocks back one hour — and enjoy that extra bit of sleep — as Daylight Saving Time ends.

The official end occurs at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, so make preparations ahead of time or first thing Sunday so as not to fall behind yourself.

Depending on who you ask, it's a surprise the biannual event still exists.

Daylight Saving Time began as a way to conserve energy, but research has found that Americans end up using more energy in the morning, offsetting energy saved at night with more daylight hours.

In 1974, the U.S. actually implemented year-round Daylight Saving Time to address a nationwide energy shortage but then reinstated it in 1975. Florida approved year-round DST in 2018, but it still requires approval by Washington.

This November, Californians will have to option to approve a measure allowing state lawmakers to implement year-round DST or get rid of it entirely. Washington would also have to approve such a proposal by California.