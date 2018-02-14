Former San Diego Padres pitcher David Wells donates 100k for veterans' treatment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego native and former all-star David Wells is hoping a $100,000 donation will help veterans recover from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

On Tuesday, Wells's foundation Perfect 33, donated the money he raised at several fundraisers to Mindset. Mindset provides a treatment called PrTMS, which is a personalized treatment that essentially re-alines brain frequencies.

The treatment reads a veterans' brain waves and then allows Dr. Kevin Murphy to create a treatment to send "good" frequencies to balance the brain.

However, the treatment is expensive and many insurances don't cover it.

Veterans say it's helped them regain control of their life, helping them sleep at night and reduce their anxiety.

Wells plans on raising more money for Mindset in May, with a fundraiser that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his perfect game in 1998.